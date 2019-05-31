(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on all Mexico imports helped wipe out two months of share gains for leading avocado seller Calavo Growers Inc.

Calavo fell 6.6% to its lowest level since April 3, just after Trump’s threats pushed Mexican avocado prices higher. The Santa Paula, California-based company has four plants in Mexico and about 20 in the U.S. Its Calavo Foods guacamole business produces the “overwhelming majority” of its products in Uruapan, Mexico, according to its annual report. Calavo didn’t immediately return a voice-mail message before normal business hours on Friday.

