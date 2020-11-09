(Bloomberg Opinion) -- How different are the impacts of fiscal stimulus and monetary policy? That is a question Adam S. Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and this week’s guest on Masters in Business, has spent decades researching on behalf of central banks. Federal Reserve actions trend toward the prophylactic in nature, and while they can work to prevent catastrophe, they cannot create prosperity alone.

Posen served as an economist in international research at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (1993-94), and was an external voting member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (2009-12). He has been President of the Peterson Institute since 2013. Throughout his career, Posen has contributed to research regarding monetary and fiscal policies in the Group of 20 economies, as well as public policy on inflation targeting and developing new approaches to financial recovery and stability. In 1998, he was one of four co-authors of a book on “Inflation Targeting” with future Fed Chairman Ben S. Bernanke.

Prior to the pandemic, the Fed underestimated labor slack and was overly concerned with inflation rather than recognizing deflation. The failure of Congress to pass significant fiscal stimulus after the financial crisis was a recipe for a weak recovery and increasing wealth disparity. We discuss several of the failures that led to the financial crisis and the slow recovery. Posen puts less blame on the Fed’s overly accommodative monetary policy and more on the nonfeasance of Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan as regulator.

