(Bloomberg) -- Avon Products Inc. gained in premarket trading after a report that it’s in early talks with rival Natura & Co. about a potential sale that could put the cosmetics maker and pioneer of direct-sales into Brazilian hands.

Brazil’s Natura, which bought the Body Shop retail chain in 2017, is considering buying both Avon’s private-equity owned North American business and the London-based publicly traded company, the Wall Street Journal said Friday, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter. Avon shares rose 6.5 percent at 8:29 a.m. in New York.

Natura’s press department didn’t immediately reply to a request seeking comment. “We don’t comment on speculation but we believe in the turnaround strategy that we have articulated to investors,” a spokesperson for Avon said in an email. “We are focused on executing our plan and driving long term value for our shareholders.”

The beauty industry has been facing new challenges as personal-care trends shift rapidly. Hip startups -- ranging from venture capital-backed American brands to Korean beauty companies -- have eaten away at market share held by industry incumbents. While L’Oreal SA and Estee Lauder Cos., the world’s two largest beauty businesses, have managed to acquire hot brands and use them to attract new young customers, Avon hasn’t been as successful on that front.

In January, the public Avon surprised the market by announcing plans to cut 10 percent of its global headcount as it looks for new ways to save money and simplify its structure. The staffing curbs come on top of the 8 percent global workforce reduction completed in 2018.

Avon largely gave up on the U.S. several years ago, selling its American operations to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP. The cosmetics company, which retained a minority stake in the North American business, moved its headquarters to London, saying the shift would help it focus on international markets such as Brazil, where door-to-door selling still works.

