(Bloomberg) -- Axa SA reported underlying earnings per share that beat estimates, easing the pressure on under-fire Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buberl.

Axa, posting its first results since the partial spinoff of its U.S. business, had strong profitability across the firm and earnings per share rose 6 percent to 1.33 euros ($1.55), beating the average estimate of 1.19 euros from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. New business volumes grew strongly in health and protection.

“Our simplified operating model is bearing fruit,” Buberl said in Thursday’s statement. “We have a strong growth dynamic across our geographies.”

The CEO has been under scrutiny since he surprised investors by announcing a $15.3 billion takeover of XL Group in March, part of plan to shift Axa toward property and casualty insurance. That pressure intensified when Axa, Europe’s second-largest insurer, raised almost $1 billion less than it had hoped from the initial public offering of its U.S. unit. The firm said on Wednesday that it’s in talks to sell a retirement products business in Dublin and expects 1.17 billion euros in cash from the deal.

“Investors are uncertain about the strategic direction that he’s taking the company in, and the thinking behind it,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Graham said before the earnings report.

The acquisition of XL Group, Axa’s biggest ever, is expected to be completed in the second half. The transaction will make Axa the top provider of commercial casualty coverage just as premiums rise after last year’s hurricanes and California wildfires. The deal will also allow the insurer to focus on parts of the industry that are less sensitive to financial markets, a key target for insurers after investment income was hurt by a decade of low interest rates.

Costs rose at Axa’s property and casualty unit in the first half when compared with premiums. The combined ratio for P&C has risen 0.5 percentage points to 97.1 percent, mainly due to weather related events in Europe.

“It’s going to be some time before we see the scale of the contribution that XL will make to the business,” Graham said.

XL this week reported net income of $319 million for the second quarter, up from $301.6 million a year earlier. Property and casualty gross premiums written rose 10.6 percent.

Axa’s Solvency II ratio -- a measure of its ability to absorb losses -- rose to 233 percent, from 205 percent at the end of last year. A ratio of 100 means a firm has sufficient capital to withstand the kind of shock that happens once in 200 years.

Other highlights from the earnings:

