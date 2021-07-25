(Bloomberg) -- A unit of France’s Axa Investment Managers is preparing to spend nearly 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) on specialist laboratory space and offices in Europe as interest in the life science sector increases, the Financial Times reported.

Axa IM Alts has raised 1.9 billion euros, which will be invested through Kadans Science Partner, a science park developer that Axa bought last year, the newspaper reported, citing Timothe Rauly, the company’s global head of fund management.

Half of the funds raised will be spent developing new assets, with the Netherlands, the U.K, Germany and France likely targets, it said. The other half will be used to upgrade existing Kadans assets.

The coronavirus pandemic has heightened investor interest in life science properties by generating more attention in science and innovation, the newspaper said.

