(Bloomberg) -- Axel Springer SE shares fell the most in a year after the German publisher said it expects operating profit to decline in 2019.

Adjusted Ebit is expected to decline "in the low single-digit percentage range," the company said Thursday, citing higher depreciation and amortization. Revenue is expected to rise in the low single-digit percentage area.

Key Insights

The slowdown in earnings comes after several quarters of profitable growth; adjusted earnings per share, for example, is to remain about flat or decline slightly this year -- compared with growth of 5.1 percent in 2018.

While Axel Springer’s total sales are expected to rise, growth is expected to slow at the classifieds business, its main driver.

Axel Springer said it will continue to invest in digital news products such as Insider and classifieds sites including job portal Stepstone; digital businesses generated 71 percent of sales last year.

The company says both its Upday and Politico digital news products are on track to become profitable this year.

Market Reaction

Axel Springer declined as much as 7.1 percent, to 46.5 euros a share, the steepest intraday drop in a year. The stock was down 6.9 percent as of 9:15 a.m. in Frankfurt.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley called the revenue outlook “tepid” in a note.

