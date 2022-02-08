(Bloomberg) -- One of Axel Springer SE’s largest shareholders said it doesn’t abide workplace misconduct at the companies in which it invests, following a news report that questioned how the publisher’s chief executive officer responded to allegations of sexual advances at its Bild tabloid.

“We do not tolerate harassment in the workplace and expect companies we invest in to address such issues,” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board spokesman Frank Switzer said in an email, responding to questions from Bloomberg while declining to single out a specific company.

The statement followed a report in the Financial Times that Springer CEO Mathias Doepfner failed to promptly address allegations of sexual harassment at Bild. Springer has said the story “paints a misleading picture of the compliance investigation, the consequences drawn from it, the entire company and its leadership.”

CPPIB, Canada’s largest pension fund with $431 billion of assets, and KKR & Co. jointly control 48.5% of Axel Springer. The New York-based private equity firm declined to comment.

“Companies that adopt and enforce high standards of business conduct are likely to achieve better long-term performance,” Switzer said.

Axel Springer is the second company in which the pension fund owns a major stake to come under fire recently. Last week, the French government launched probes into Orpea SA, an operator of upscale nursing homes, after a book alleged mistreatment of elderly residents. CPPIB controls a 14.5% stake in that firm.

