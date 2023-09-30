Axel Springer May Be Set to Join £600 Million Telegraph Auction

(Bloomberg) -- German media group Axel Springer SE has expressed interest in joining the upcoming auction of the UK’s Telegraph Media Group, Sky News reported Saturday.

The Berlin-based firm, which publishes Germany’s largest tabloid Bild and also owns Politico, has notified Goldman Sachs Group Inc. of its interest in bidding for The Daily Telegraph and its Sunday sister title, Sky cites people familiar with the company as saying.

It was unclear whether Axel Springer would also seek to buy the group’s weekly magazine, The Spectator.

