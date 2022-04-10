(Bloomberg) --

Axel Springer SE pledged to prioritize its “cultural challenges” as it announced a slew of changes to its board, roughly a year after allegations of misconduct emerged at the German publisher.

The company is handing responsibility for the newly created Talent & Culture division to Niddal Salah-Eldin, according to a statement Sunday. Parts of this unit were previously run by Chief Financial Officer Julian Deutz, Springer said, and will be “subject of even greater focus.”

Ulrike Handel will be taking charge of Springer’s German media business, which includes the powerful Bild tabloid. The moves follow Springer’s Chief Executive Officer Mathias Doepfner being criticized last year for failing to respond swiftly to allegations of sexual harassment at Bild.

The publisher also announced that executive board member Jan Bayer will be relocating to the U.S. to focus on the international news media unit after Springer’s $1 billion-acquisition of news portal Politico last year.

Axel Springer, through subsidiaries like Insider and Politico, competes with Bloomberg News in providing financial and political information.

