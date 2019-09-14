(Bloomberg) -- In July, the ruler of Dubai promised to reveal the country’s worst- and best-performing government-service providers. On Saturday, he carried out his pledge.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, acting in his capacity as United Arab Emirates prime minister, tweeted a list of the nation’s five worst and best centers. Managers at the worst will be immediately replaced, while teams at the best will get two-month bonuses.

It isn’t Sheikh Mohammed’s first attempt at improving government performance. In 2016, after receiving complaints about deteriorating services, he surprised workers at Dubai’s Land Department by walking into sparsely populated offices in the morning. It was followed by the dismissal of several top officials.

The Worst:

Emirates Post Group (Al Khan center, Sharjah)

Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (Muhaisnah preventive medicine center, Dubai)

General Pension & Social Security Authority (Sharjah center)

Ministry of Community Development (Bani Yas social affairs center, Abu Dhabi)

Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (Tawteen center, Fujairah)

The Best:

Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (Fujairah center)

Ministry of Education (Ajman center)

Ministry of Interior (Traffic and licensing center, Ajman)

Ministry of Interior (Wasit police station, Sharjah)

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (Ras Al Khaimah center)

