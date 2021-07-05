(Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd., Malaysia’s biggest wireless carrier, is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Indonesian internet provider PT Link Net, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Discussions are progressing among Axiata and the potential sellers, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and PT First Media, an arm of the billionaire Riady family’s Lippo Group conglomerate, the people said. Axiata is weighing options on the potential deal structure including buying the stake via its Jakarta-listed unit PT XL Axiata, the people said, asking not to be identified because the process is private.

There’s no certainty the discussions with Axiata will lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for Axiata, CVC, First Media, Link Net and XL Axiata declined to comment.

Link Net has a market value of 12.4 trillion rupiah ($857 million) based on its closing price on Monday. CVC Capital Partners owns 36% of Link Net while PT First Media holds 28%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

CVC and First Media considered divesting a majority stake in Link Net as early as 2015 and had attracted interest from companies such as PT Media Nusantara Citra, XL Axiata and PT Indosat, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Link Net, founded in 1996, provides high-speed broadband and cable television to customers in Indonesia, its website shows. Its services are connected to 2.7 million homes, according to its first quarter corporate presentation. It reported 249 billion rupiah net income in the three months ended March 31, a 26% year-on-year increase.

