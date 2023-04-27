(Bloomberg) -- A fintech unit of Axiata Group Bhd., Malaysia’s biggest wireless firm by revenue, is weighing raising $50 million to $100 million in a new funding round, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Boost Holdings Sdn. is working with a financial adviser on the potential fundraising, which may give the startup a valuation of several hundred million dollars, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The funding round would help finance the expansion of Boost’s digital banking operations, the people said.

A consortium of Boost Holdings and RHB Bank Bhd. was among five groups that won digital bank licenses from Malaysia’s central bank last year.

Deliberations are ongoing and there is no guarantee Boost will proceed with the planned offering, the people said. Representatives for Axiata and Boost declined to comment.

Boost is the regional fintech unit of Axiata, offering an all-in-one app, merchant solutions, AI-based lending and a cross-border payment platform, according to its parent’s website. It serves millions of customers across seven countries in Southeast Asia, the site shows.

Axiata sold a 21.9% stake in Boost to Great Eastern Holdings Ltd., the insurance arm of Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. for $70 million in 2020, according to a joint statement. The investment valued Boost at $320 million.

