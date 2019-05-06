(Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. and Telenor ASA are in talks to combine their Asian telecommunication operations in a “mega merger of equals” to create a company with 300 million customers in nine countries.

The proposed deal will form an entity with sales of more than 50 billion ringgit ($12 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than 20 billion ringgit.

“By uniting two strong organizations with complementary footprints and a merger of equals spirit, there will be attractive opportunities to capture substantial synergies preliminary estimated at around $5 billion,” Telenor said in a statement.

The planned deal would create the largest mobile operator in Malaysia, with the merger of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Telenor’s Digi.Com Berhad, and potentially lead to the formation of a global top five mobile infrastructure company, by combining edotco Group Sdn. and Telenor’s Asian tower assets. Axiata’s mobile operations in Bangladesh, Robi, are not part of the proposed merger.

Both Axiata and Telenor intend to list the merged company on Bursa Malaysia and another stock exchange within the next few years, according to information from the Malaysian operator’s presentation slides.

The companies are seeking to get a binding agreement by the third quarter and warned that there is no certainty that the discussions will result in an agreement.

