(Bloomberg) -- Axiata Group Bhd. and Telenor ASA on merging their Asian telecommunication operations, which could have created a company with 300 million customers in nine countries.

Both companies agreed to end discussions, Norway-based Telenor said in a statement Friday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Telenor cited “complexities” as the reason for the halt, without elaborating.

Axiata said it would explore opportunities to consolidate and optimize its business, while Telenor said in the statement that a future transaction “could be possible.”

The decision to quash the deal comes months after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad questioned how combining the companies would affect employment. Telenor had cited about $5 billion in synergies from the combination, which would have created a company with $13 billion of sales. The Norwegian telecom giant was to have owned 56.5% of the merged entity under the plan.

Axiata’s board met Friday to discuss the planned merger and decided to cancel the deal, said a person familiar with the talks, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.

Trading in Axiata shares was halted earlier, pending an announcement.

The companies had planned to have a final agreement on the deal by the third quarter, with Axiata Chief Executive Officer Jamaludin Ibrahim saying last month that the company was still sticking to its timeline for signing the agreement. He cautioned that while most mergers center on commercial interests, this one involves national interest and staff issues as well.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elffie Chew in Kuala Lumpur at echew16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Yudith Ho at yho35@bloomberg.net, ;Fion Li at fli59@bloomberg.net, Dave McCombs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.