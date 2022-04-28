(Bloomberg) -- India’s Axis Bank Ltd. posted a 54% rise in fourth-quarter profit after earnings were helped by robust growth in loans and lower provisioning.

Net income was 41.2 billion rupees ($538 million) in the January to March quarter, compared with 26.8 billion rupees a year earlier. That beat the average estimate of 39.1 billion rupees from 16 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

India’s third-largest private lender in March agreed to buy Citigroup Inc.’s local consumer business for $1.6 billion cash to bolster its retail portfolio. Axis is competing with other privately-held banks for a share of India’s relatively-safe retail lending segment.

Axis’s gross bad loan ratio narrowed to 2.82% at the end of March from 3.17% three months ago. The bank set aside 9.87 billion rupees in provisions during the March quarter, lower than 13.3 billion three months ago and 21.7 billion rupees a year ago.

