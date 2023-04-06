(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan’s security services arrested six people accused of working for Iranian authorities in order to overthrow Baku’s secular government and install a pro-Iran religious regime.

Those detained are all Azerbaijani nationals accused of being members of a group that’s received funding and instructions from Iran to “undermine stability and start armed riots” in Azerbaijan, the State Security Service, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also expelled four employees of the Iranian embassy due to activities “incompatible with diplomatic status,” according to a separate statement.

Dozens of Azerbaijani nationals have reportedly been arrested in the past few weeks for alleged links to Iran amid escalating tensions between the two countries over a range of issues including Azerbaijan’s ties to Israel and its conflict with Armenia.

Last month, a member of Azerbaijan’s parliament was injured in an armed attack that authorities in Baku blamed on Iran. In January, a gunman attacked Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran, killing its head of security and prompting the closure of the mission.

