Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated the staff and their families amid spiraling tensions after a gunman stormed the diplomatic mission, killing the security chief and wounding two other guards.

“We can no longer entrust the security of our embassy staff to Iran” after authorities failed to heed repeated warnings about possible threats, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov told reporters in Baku late Sunday.

Police detained the gunman and an initial investigation showed he acted from a “completely personal” motive, Iran’s state television reported, citing an official in the Tehran prosecutor’s office. Azerbaijan regards the claim as “absurd,” Xalafov said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described Friday’s attack on the embassy as a “terrorist act” and called for a thorough investigation in a weekend phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, according to a statement on his website.

The unprecedented assault on the embassy took place as tensions have spiraled between Iran and Azerbaijan over issues including Baku’s ties with Israel and its conflict with Armenia over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan said its consul general’s office in Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz will continue to operate.

