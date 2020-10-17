(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan said that 12 people were killed and more than 40 were seriously injured after a missile hit the city of Ganja.

The foreign affairs ministry suggested in a post on Twitter that Armenia was responsible for the shelling. The two countries have been fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh since late September.

Armenia didn’t fire any missile toward Azerbaijan, according to Armenian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.

The Azeri foreign affairs ministry said two minors were among the dead. A Facebook post from the country’s General Prosecutor’s Office said missiles hit a civilian settlement in the city.

