(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said at least 2,783 of its soldiers were killed in fighting with Armenians over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time it has disclosed losses in the 44-day war.

More than 100 servicemen are still missing and as many as 1,245 are receiving treatment in the hospital, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Armenia has reported at least 2,718 of its soldiers died in the war halted by a Russia-brokered truce on Nov. 10. By then, Azerbaijani troops had retaken four occupied regions lost in a 1990s conflict and advanced to within a few miles of Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital. Armenia completed a withdrawal from three more Azerbaijani regions Dec. 1 as part of the accord overseen by nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers.

