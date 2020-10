Azerbaijan Says Armenians Fired on Areas Near Capital Baku

(Bloomberg) -- Armenians fired rockets at the Absheron district near the Azeri capital of Baku, Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy aide to President Ilham Aliyev, said on Twitter.

The missiles also landed on the city of Mingacevir, which has Azerbaijan’s largest water dam, he said.

Armenia denies both claims, according to Defence Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.