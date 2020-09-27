(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan said there were deaths among its civilians after Armenia fired on its military positions and in some residential areas.

The Armenians started “large-scale” provocations, and attacked civilian areas in the Agdam, Fuzuli and Tartar districts near Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday morning, the Azeri Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website. There was “serious” damage caused to civilian infrastructure, and the Azeri army is taking “retaliatory measures” to protect the population, it said.

Armenia seized Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts from Azerbaijan in a war after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. While major hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in 1994, no peace agreement has been signed.

Nagorno-Karabakh is coming under air and missile attacks by Azerbaijan, Russia’s RIA Novosti news service reported, citing Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Sushan Stepanyan. Two Azeri helicopters were shot down, she said.

Azerbaijan said last week that it’s calling up army reservists for training amid tensions with Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev had earlier said Armenia is massing forces near Nagorno-Karabakh for a new war. Armenia dismissed the claim as groundless.

