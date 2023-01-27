(Bloomberg) --

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said several security personnel were killed and wounded after its embassy in the Iranian capital came under an unprecedented attack.

The chief of guard at the Azerbaijani diplomatic compound in Tehran died and two other members of the embassy’s security staff were hurt when it was targeted on Friday morning, the Foreign Ministry in Baku said in an emailed statement.

A man armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle targeted the embassy at 8:30 a.m. Baku time, the ministry said, without giving further detail.

The first ever armed attack on an Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran comes amid growing tensions between the two majority Shiite neighbors around a number of regional issues, including Azerbaijan’s ties with Israel and its conflict with Armenia over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

