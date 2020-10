(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganca was hit by missiles fired from Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev’s office said Sunday as fighting escalated between the two South Caucasus neighbors.

While Armenia’s Defense Ministry denied firing at Azeri territory, authorities in Azerbaijan’s breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said they attacked a military airport in Ganca in retaliation for Azerbaijan’s bombing of Stepanakert, the regional capital.

