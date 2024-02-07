(Bloomberg) -- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is poised to extend his rule well into a third decade after exit polls showed him winning snap elections in the energy-rich Caspian nation.

Aliyev received the backing of 93.9% of those voting, according to exit polls released Wednesday evening. He faced six challengers who had all backed him publicly after Azerbaijan’s defeat of Armenia for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a conflict that raged for more than three decades.

He called the election 14 months early, prompting a boycott by opposition parties that said the contest wouldn’t be free or fair. At least six independent investigative journalists were arrested ahead of the vote, drawing criticism from international human rights groups.

Aliyev said he brought forward the vote scheduled for April next year to allow all of Azerbaijan to participate in the presidential election after it took full control of Nagorno-Karabakh in September. More than 100,000 Armenians living in the territory fled to Armenia days after the takeover, leaving the main city largely deserted.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have yet to sign a peace agreement, despite mediation efforts by the US and the European Union, to bring an end to a conflict that killed tens of thousands and created a million refugees.

Aliyev, 62, has ruled Azerbaijan since 2003 following the death of his father Heydar, who had led the country for a decade. He oversaw 2016 constitutional reforms that extended the presidential term to seven years from five and created a vice-presidential post that he gave to his wife, Mehriban.

In the 2018 elections that Aliyev also called early, he received 86% of the vote.

International observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitored the presidential vote. The OSCE has deemed all previous elections held under Aliyev to be flawed.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe last month refused to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation to the body, citing, among other reasons, Baku’s refusal to allow PACE to monitor the vote. Aliyev threatened to pull Azerbaijan out of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights in response.

