(Bloomberg) --

Two Azeri soldiers were killed and five others injured in fighting that broke out with Armenia on the border, the Azeri Defense Ministry said in a website statement.

The fighting, which started Sunday afternoon, is still raging, the ministry said, accusing Armenians of breaking the cease-fire the countries signed in 1994.

Azeri forces attempted to capture an Armenian army position on the border at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but were forced pull back, Shushan Stepanyan, a spokeswoman for the Armenian Defense Ministry, said in a Facebook post. The Armenians suffered no losses, she said.

The sides accused each other of using artillery during the fighting.

Armenians seized the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts from Azerbaijan in a war that broke out after the breakup of the former Soviet Union in 1991. While major hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire, no peace agreement has been signed.

