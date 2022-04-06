(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ricardo Salinas’s Banco Azteca and other Mexican banks are facing increasing problems offloading the physical U.S. dollars they accumulate from normal business, and Mexican authorities have failed to help solve the issue, the bank’s chief executive officer said.

Banco Azteca, part of Salinas’s flagship appliance dealer Grupo Elektra, is accumulating around $50 million in U.S. currency across its network of branches every week, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Valenzuela said in an interview. Azteca is having an increasingly difficult time returning those dollars in bulk shipments to the U.S., he said. American banks are afraid of facing big fines from U.S. regulators, even though Azteca has put in a sophisticated system to prove that its dollars come from legitimate business at its stores and bank branches, he said.

“We have a lot of difficulties exporting dollars. Every day it becomes more complicated,” Valenzuela said in a telephone interview on March 24. “What do you do with the dollars that arrive in Mexico that cannot be returned to the U.S.? It’s aberrant that the dollars cannot be returned, and the Mexican regulator has not wanted to raise the issue with the U.S. to find a solution.”

Mexico’s central bank did not respond to a request for comment.

Early last year, the central bank promised to help Mexican financial institutions with vaults of dollars they couldn’t unload due to U.S. fears of money laundering. The pledge came as part of efforts to diffuse a drive by lawmakers from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party to force the central bank to buy dollars as banks like Azteca had a harder time finding American institutions willing to do business with them. U.S. banks have become increasingly leery of handling bulk cash shipments from Mexico over the last decade in the wake of money laundering fines slapped on HSBC Holdings Plc and Wells Fargo & Co.

Valenzuela said the U.S., Mexico, and Canada needed to work on solutions for Mexican banks that comply with regulations and can prove the legitimate source of the dollars they want to send back.

“What we want to build with the U.S. authority and the Mexican authority is under what rules can these resources flow back to the United States,” he said.

