VICTORIA - B.C.'s private cannabis stores can now start stocking pot-themed clothing, books and other goods.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced today that private pot shops can immediately begin selling ancillary items that have a clear link to cannabis.

The ministry says that includes books, clothing or artwork featuring cannabis motifs, but does not extend to snacks and beverages that do not contain cannabis.

The new items must not be geared toward or appeal to minors and cannot depict cannabis as a lifestyle associated with glamour, recreation, excitement, vitality, risk or daring behaviour.

The ministry says the new policy is meant to provide customers with more choice and legal cannabis sellers with additional revenue streams.

Stores could previously only sell cannabis, accessories like rolling papers and pipes, shopping bags and prepaid purchase cards.

“Many of our customers have a strong interest in peripheral items related to cannabis culture, like clothing,'' said Jaclynn Pehota, executive director of the Association of Canadian Cannabis Retailers.

“We welcome the freedom to meet this demand and provide our customers with more of a one-stop shopping experience.''