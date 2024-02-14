B.C. developer offers chance at $1,000 in beer with home purchase

As homeownership seems further out of reach for many Canadians, a B.C. development firm hopes cutting the beer budget of prospective homebuyers can help with saving for that dream home.

Vancouver developer the Century Group is offering a $1,000 gift card to Four Winds Brewing Co.for anyone who purchases a garden flat or townhome at The Granary, part of a new residential community project in Delta, B.C. known as Southlands Tsawwassen.

The promotion coincides with the opening of a new Four Winds Brewing Co. location within the community.

Four Winds announced plans for the expanded brewery last year, which includes a restaurant and craft brewery within The Granary.

The residential project includes 35 homes, 16 garden flats and 19 townhouses.

Meanwhile, the average list price of a home in Delta is $1.6 million, according to houseful.

Correction: A spokesperson from Century Group clarified that it is not offering free beer for a year, but a $1,000 gift card.