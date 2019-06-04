B.C. man fined $18,000 after attempting to smuggle protected turtles into Canada

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle protected turtles into Canada and was ordered to pay an $18,000 fine.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a news release Monday that Li Wan didn't declare 19 live turtles at a Canadian-U.S. border crossing when he attempted to cross in January last year.

He had 16 different species of turtles, including six that are listed as endangered species.

All the turtles were seized and the man's fine will be directed towards the Canadian government's environmental damages fund.