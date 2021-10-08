The British Columbia Securities Commission alleged Friday that the former executive chairman of ultra-low-cost airline Canada Jetlines Ltd. engaged in insider trading before his company disclosed in 2018 that it failed to secure a lease for two aircraft.

The B.C. securities regulator said in a statement that Mark Morabito, a Vancouver resident who was the executive chairman of Canada Jetlines at the time, transferred 352,945 shares of the company to his spouse in Feb. 2018 knowing that they would be sold.

That share exchange took place one month before the company announced that its plan to launch service in June 2018 had fallen through due to challenges securing two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. Canada Jetlines had earlier announced in September 2017 that it signed a letter of intent (LOI) to lease the jets with delivery planned for April 2018. But the regulator said Friday the informal purchase plan was terminated in December 2017 after Canada Jetlines was unable to extend the payment terms.

"The termination of the LOI and the delay to the start of flight operations, individually or in combination, were material changes and material facts for Canada Jetlines," the B.C. Securities Commission said in a hearing notice. The regulator also pointed out that Canada Jetlines’ shares plunged 38 per cent over a two-day span after the company announced that its launch was delayed.

Canada Jetlines later combined with Global Crossing Airlines Inc. in June 2020. Morabito ended his role with Canada Jetlines in December 2019.

In an interview, Morabito said he has "done nothing wrong" and reported the share sale at the time it was made.

"What I resent is that [the B.C. Securities Commission] left that fact out because it makes it look like, here you are four years later and discovered some nefarious trades that somehow was slipped under the radar," he said.

"The SEDI system clearly shows that trade was reported at the time. Who the hell reports trades that they think they shouldn't be doing. If you want to engage in insider trading, the idea is to try to keep it a secret."

A hearing to discuss the allegations will be held at the B.C. Securities Commission's office on Nov. 10.