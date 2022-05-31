(Bloomberg) -- UK budget retailer B&M European Value Retail SA warned that earnings will fall this year as the higher cost of living dents customer demand for big-ticket items like beds and hot tubs.

The company said Tuesday that markdowns will return this year and customers may shift their spending away from non-essential higher-margin items toward food and smaller consumer goods. The stock fell as much as 12% in London trading, the biggest decline in more than three years.

British consumers are battling the biggest rise in the cost of living in 40 years and inflation is expected to worsen later this year, fueled by higher energy costs. Supermarkets including Tesco Plc and J Sainsbury Plc have warned that profit will be squeezed this year and B&M’s forecast shows that even value retailers are expecting to feel some pain.

“Our customers are having to cope with a significant increase in the cost of living, making spending behavior in the year ahead difficult to predict,” said Chief Executive Officer Simon Arora.

B&M forecast Ebitda in a range of 550 million pounds ($694 million) to 600 million pounds for the current financial year, down from 619 million pounds last year.

The retailer, like Poundland and Home Bargains, offers a cheaper alternative for food shopping. The company says a basket of about 550 food items and consumer goods is around 15% cheaper than at UK supermarkets and 93% of products sold at B&M cost less than £20.

B&M also said that Chief Financial Officer Alex Russo will succeed Arora as CEO. It reported full-year revenue that missed the average analyst estimate and said UK like-for-like sales fell 13% in the first eight weeks of the year.

