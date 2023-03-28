(Bloomberg) -- IAG SA’s British Airways is set to scrap 320 flights at London’s Heathrow airport during the Easter week as security workers plan a 10-day strike over pay.

The airline is axing 32 short-haul flights per day for the duration of the industrial action, set to take place from March 31 to April 9. That’s equivalent to about 5% of the airline’s schedule, according to British Airways.

Unite has called on security staff at Terminal 5 to strike to seek better pay. Heathrow Airport has proposed a 10% wage increase, an offer the union amounts to an actual pay cut given the rate of inflation.

Affected customers can request a full refund or rebook their flight with BA or a different carrier, the airline said. BA expects most customers to be able to travel within 24 hours of their originally planned flight.

Long-haul services and flights to and from Gatwick and London City Airports will continue to operate as normal.

