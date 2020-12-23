2h ago
Baa Recovery, Trump Policy View, Canadian Optimism: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- You’ve heard about a V-, U-, and K-shaped recovery by now. But what about Baa?
- President Donald Trump’s trade czar is going out tilting at a consensus among mainstream economists that his signature policies have been a failure by most metrics. Meanwhile, Trump’s surprise request for changes to the $900 billion stimulus bill adds to a growing list of uncertainties for investors
- Ready for a feel-good Christmas tale? Goodwill is training the jobless for digital roles
- Even as Canadian policy makers ramp up Covid-19 restrictions, economists are becoming more optimistic about the country’s outlook
- Mexico will receive an initial batch of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, putting the country in a neck-and-neck race with Chile to become the first Latin American nation to apply the life-saving treatment
- Vital trade and travel links between the U.K. and continental Europe slowly reopened, but huge backlogs that could take days to clear are leading to tensions at Britain’s busiest port
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast with the Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldane. He says the central bank must have a “laser focus” on inflation
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.