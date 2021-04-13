(Bloomberg) -- Babcock International Group Plc will write off 1.7 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) against poorly performing contracts as new chief David Lockwood reshapes the firm around defense, aerospace and naval activities.

Shares of the U.K. engineering group jumped by more than a third on Tuesday after Lockwood said he will also sell businesses valued at about 400 million pounds, including helicopter operations that support the oil and gas industries. The payroll will be cut by 1,000 posts as a result of the restructuring.

Lockwood launched an overhaul of Babcock in January just months after taking the helm. While the contract and balance sheet review will cut underlying profit by about 30 million pounds a year, simplifying the London-based company should save 40 million pounds annually, he said in a statement.

Shares of Babcock rose 34% in the U.K. capital and were trading 24% higher as of 8:13 a.m. Analysts at Jefferies said the news would be taken as positive since management aims to revive the balance sheet without raising equity.

Revenue fell to 4.69 billion pounds in the year that ended March 31, with operating profit dropping to 307 million pounds, based on preliminary results.

