(Bloomberg) -- Babcock International Group Plc won a £400 million ($483 million) contract to operate the UK military’s Skynet satellite communications system.

Under the deal, Babcock and its partners will manage the Ministry of Defence’s satellites and ground stations for six years, the department said on Wednesday in an emailed statement. the MoD said the contract would support 400 jobs in Corsham, Bristol and Plymouth.

The contract is part of the MOD’s £6 billion Skynet 6 program to deliver battlefield communications to British and allied forces operating around the world. It is due to become operational by March 2024.

