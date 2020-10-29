(Bloomberg) -- As Americans put their love lives on ice for the sake of safety, Trojan maker Church & Dwight Co.’s condom business is feeling the pain.

Sales of the company’s condoms slumped during the summer months, the company reported on Thursday. Although it didn’t go into specifics, news that “restrictions on consumer mobility continued to suppress” condom sales in the third quarter followed a 13% sales drop in the previous quarter due to social distancing.

In September, Chief Executive Officer Matthew Farrell was blunt in describing the sales burden, attributing it to “a lot less sex.” And for those consumers stuck at home with a partner, a baby boom could be ahead: Church & Dwight also reported surging sales of its First Response pregnancy kits.

The results offer a deeper glimpse into consumer behavior changes to cope with the impacts of the pandemic. With customers across the globe more at home more than usual, dry shampoo demand was also hit. Still, sales of other products, like gummy vitamins and baking soda, helped offset weaker categories, driving overall net sales to a 14% gain.

