(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged Abbott Laboratories to do more to ensure low-income families on federal assistance have access to baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the company should extend flexibility through the end of August to allow states and territories to obtain rebates to purchase alternative formulas to ensure supply for people on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Nearly half the infants in the program are covered by an Abbott contract.

“We further request that you continue these commitments until Abbott’s formula supply meets demand across the country,” Vilsack wrote in a letter to Abbott CEO Robert Ford that was released by the White House. “I believe Abbott must take these additional actions to support vulnerable WIC families during this challenging time.”

Vilsack also sent a letter to all 50 states “urging them to adopt all possible flexibilities” to obtain needed formula supplies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration next week will outline plans for increasing formula imports and other “flexibilities” for domestic producers to boost supplies, Commissioner Robert Califf tweeted.

The White House has come under fire from Republicans -- and some Democrats -- for the formula shortage, which was sparked in large part by a recall earlier this year of formula from an Abbott facility. The outcry has added to a list of election-year headaches for President Joe Biden, including inflation, immigration and crime.

Biden spoke with formula manufacturers on Thursday to discuss ways to increase supplies.

