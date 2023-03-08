(Bloomberg) -- High-end baby gear retailer PishPosh Inc. announced the pricing of a $9.1 million US initial public offering only to postpone it hours later.

PishPosh said in a statement Wednesday that it had priced 1.82 million shares at $5 each in a Nasdaq listing. Nasdaq said in a notice later that what would have been an upsized IPO — the company had earlier marketed 1.77 million shares — was being postponed at the direction of the underwriter.

The ecommerce company, based in Lakewood, New Jersey, offers a wide assortment of baby merchandise including car seats, strollers high chairs and accessories. It also sells its gear through third-party marketplaces including Amazon.com Inc.

Representatives for PishPosh and the lead underwriter, Boustead Securities, didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment. The shares were expected to begin trading on Wednesday under the symbol BABY.

A representative for Nasdaq declined to comment beyond the public notice.

