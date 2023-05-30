(Bloomberg) -- Bacardi Ltd., the spirits maker best known for its rum, is nearing a deal to acquire Ilegal Mezcal after private equity firm L Catterton held talks to buy the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal would value Ilegal Mezcal at less than $200 million, the people said, asking not to be identify discussing private information.

Bacardi, alongside private equity firm VMG Partners, is an existing investor in Ilegal Mezcal and has a right of first refusal in a sale, the people said.

A representative for Bacardi didn’t respond to a request or comment. Ilegal Mezcal and L Catterton declined to comment.

Bacardi bought a minority stake in Ilegal Mezcal in 2017, before its $5.1 billion acquisition of Patron Tequila a year later as agave spirits rose in popularity. Rivals like Davide Campari-Milano SpA and Absolut Vodka distiller Pernod Ricard SA also own mezcal brands.

Ilegal Mezcal, now operating in the US, traces its roots to 2004, when John Rexer started bringing bottles of the liquor from Oaxaca, Mexico, to stock his bar in Antigua, Guatemala.

