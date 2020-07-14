(Bloomberg) -- Travel and leisure stocks jumped in extended trading after early data from a Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine trial raised hopes for a return to normalcy.

Airlines, cruise ship operators and restaurants were among the biggest gainers after results published Tuesday showed the vaccine produced antibodies in all patients tested in the initial safety trial. American Airlines Group Inc., Dine Brands Global Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd rose more than 6%.

Other notable gainers included gym operator Planet Fitness Inc., concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and casino company Wynn Resorts Ltd.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.