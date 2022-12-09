(Bloomberg) -- Chanting supporters of Peru’s ex-president Pedro Castillo gathered in downtown Lima and barricaded key highways on Friday, potentially disrupting exports and supplies to the capital if the roadblocks persist.

The nation’s transport authority published a live map showing traffic paralyzed or restricted in several regions, including on a strategically important highway that links southern provinces where agro-industrial exports such as blueberries and grapes are produced, with Callao, Peru’s biggest port, as well as with the capital.

Protesters massed near congress for a third day to demand Castillo’s release from detention and call for fresh elections. Some arrived after bus rides of eight hours or more to reach Lima from the remote agricultural regions where Castillo had his strongest backing.

The demonstrations pose a challenge to President Dina Boluarte as she tries to restore calm after this week’s turmoil. Peruvians as well as foreign investors are waiting for her to name her cabinet.

“I’m indignant that this congress humiliated Pedro Castillo from the moment he took office,” said Augustina Flores, 49, an agricultural worker from Ayacucho province in southern Peru. “I have come to call for new elections, because the president who’s there now, Dina Boluarte, doesn’t represent me.”

Since Boluarte doesn’t have a party in congress, she is also at risk of being ousted before her term expires in 2026. Boluarte is the nation’s sixth leader since the start of 2018.

Castillo’s approval ratings had fallen to about 25% by the time he was impeached this week, but he did still enjoy significant backing among the poorest farmers and some other groups such as teachers. Some held placards calling for the closure of the congress that overthrew Castillo this week. Lines of police in riot control gear looked on.

Jorge Estrella, a Lima-based consultant and a former Peruvian representative at the International Monetary Fund said the disruption is likely to ease when the new cabinet takes the reins and a greater presence by the security forces brings the protests under control.

Castillo was impeached and then arrested on Wednesday, after he attempted to dissolve congress. Peru’s bonds and currency initially slumped, then rebounded when the plan collapsed and he was arrested.

