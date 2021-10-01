(Bloomberg) -- The journalist whose reporting started the unraveling of Theranos Inc. says Elizabeth Holmes is harassing him -- by trying to exclude him from covering her criminal trial.

John Carreyrou, the former Wall Street Journal reporter and author of “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” argues the reason Holmes listed him as a potential witness is to “stymie” his ongoing reporting for his podcast series.

Carreyrou says he had stepped out of the courtroom on Sept. 8 while Holmes’s lawyer, Lance Wade, finished presenting his opening statement to the jury and the judge asked if there were any witnesses present who needed to be excluded.

“Wade got up and scanned the back of the courtroom, presumably looking for me,” Carreyrou said in an email. That’s when Carreyrou says he learned of the order barring witnesses from attending the proceeding -- and when he decided to hire a lawyer to liberate him from it.

“It is a cynical tactic employed to harass Carreyrou and no other reporters on the Theranos affair,” his lawyer said in a court filing. If Holmes really intends to call him as a witness, Carreyrou wants the judge to require her to give him a list of questions she wants to ask and at least 72 hours for his lawyer to respond.

Wade, who resumed a cross-examination at trial early Friday, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

