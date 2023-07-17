(Bloomberg) -- The ratio of bad debt at Kenya’s lenders may climb by 100 to 200 basis points by the end of the third quarter amid delayed government payments and a challenging economic environment, according to EFG Hermes.

The local banking industry’s non-performing loans as a share of total assets has stayed above 10% for the last six years, soaring to 14.9% last month. That is higher than markets such as Nigeria and Pakistan, Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia, director of frontier banks at the Cairo-based firm said in an interview.

“After 2020, when banks took significant provisions, we thought the NPL ratios would start to normalize, maybe even go back to single digits,” Gadhia said in Nairobi. “That hasn’t happened clearly, and as things stand, the NPL ratio has been ticking up.”

The nation’s new central bank Governor Kamau Thugge should shed light on the reasons for the surging ratio, including calling for audits on the roughly 40 commercial banks’ loan books, Gadhia said. Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group Plc, has the industry’s worst NPL ratio at 17.5%, with a target to lower it to as low as 12% by year-end.

Thugge, who has vowed to fight inflation after taking office last month, lifted the key interest rate by a percentage point to a seven-year high at an unscheduled meeting on June 26. Rising borrowing costs and inflationary pressures risk hurting the $113 billion economy, which just recorded the fastest expansion in a year aided by a recovery in agriculture.

Delayed government payments have also boosted the NPL ratio. The state owed contractors, suppliers and pension funds about 537 billion shillings ($3.8 billion) as of end-March and the most impacted is the nation’s biggest lender.

Gadhia said Kenyan banks with their high NPL ratios stand out among their East and West African peers.

“All the other frontier economies, even with deep economic issues like Pakistan, have much lower ratios, so it’s been very hard to understand why Kenyan banks’ NPLs have been so elevated for such a long time,” he said.

Commercial banks in East Africa’s second-biggest economy will need capital injection to boost thinning capital-adequacy ratios and bolster those already below the statutory minimum core capital level of 10.5%. Others may need to merge with rivals, according to Gadhia.

Consolidation would make sense, though it isn’t a solution for either financial inclusion or spurring economic growth, he said.

