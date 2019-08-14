(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Another day and another round of bad news is highlighting the risk that the global economy is headed for a serious downturn

In the U.S., President Trump has been boasting about creating manufacturing jobs in states key to his re-election, but an emerging recession in the sector threatens to reverse that trend and imperil his message

China posted the weakest industrial output growth since 2002 and slumping retail sales in July, as a cyclical slowdown and trade tensions add to the case to roll out more stimulus. The weakness in July is just a taste of worse to come, writes Chang Shu and David Qu

Germany’s economy shrank in the second quarter, piling pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to unleash fiscal stimulus as manufacturers reel from a U.S.-China trade war.

At the same time, the European Union’s eastern economies are withstanding the brunt of global headwinds

As the trade spat continues, Trump bowed to pressure, delaying the imposition of new tariffs on a variety of products until December. Tom Orlik explains why that makes little difference to the broader dispute Meantime, Chinese officials are sticking to their plan of visiting Washington in September for face-to-face meetings, signaling that talks remain on track for now

President Mauricio Macri is set to unveil a plan to ease the economic pain of Argentines struggling with unemployment and inflation. Here’s what the latest rout looks like for small business owners in Argentina

