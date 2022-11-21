(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court agreed to consider reviving a trademark lawsuit over a chewable dog toy designed to mimic the iconic Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottle.

The justices said Monday they will hear an appeal from Jack Daniel’s Properties Inc., a Brown-Forman Corp. unit that makes the country’s best-selling whiskey. The company says its trademarks are being infringed by a bottle-shaped toy that bears the label “Bad Spaniels” and includes jokes about dogs pooping on the carpet.

The case will test the reach of trademark rights in the face of First Amendment claims. A federal appeals court ruled that Jack Daniel’s couldn’t enforce its trademarks against the dog toy’s maker, VIP Products LLC.

The ruling “guts Jack Daniel’s ability to protect its brand and paves the way for companies like respondent to unleash mass confusion in the marketplace,” the whiskey maker argued in its appeal. The company has backing at the Supreme Court from Campbell Soup Co., Levi Strauss & Co. and Patagonia Inc.

VIP Products urged the Supreme Court to reject the appeal, saying the toy poses no threat to the whiskey maker.

“VIP has never sold whiskey or other comestibles, nor has it used ‘Jack Daniel’s’ in any way (humorously or not),” VIP argued. “It merely mimicked enough of the iconic bottle that people would get the joke.”

The dog toy replaces the words “Old No. 7” and “Tennessee sour mash whiskey” on the Jack Daniel’s bottle with “The Old No. 2” and “on your Tennessee carpet.” It includes a picture of what a federal trial judge called a “wide-eyed spaniel.”

The court will hear arguments and rule by the end of its term, scheduled for late June. The case is Jack Daniel’s Properties v. VIP Products, 22-148.

