(Bloomberg) -- The surge in average hourly earnings in the January jobs report isn’t what it seems: Bad weather probably reduced the reported length of the average workweek, in turn boosting the hourly earnings calculation.

Earnings rose 0.6% in January, the most since March 2022, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures published Friday. But average weekly hours fell to an almost four-year low of 34.1 from 34.3, likely due to the large number of people who were unable to work as a result of bad weather during the reference week of the survey.

Amid other frequently asked questions, Friday’s jobs report noted “unusually severe weather is more likely to have an impact on average weekly hours than on employment,” and “the impact of severe weather on hours estimates typically, but not always, results in a reduction in average weekly hours.”

Mike McCall, an economist at the BLS, explained via email how a drop in hours in two sectors with lower-than-average hourly earnings — retail trade and leisure and hospitality — impacted the overall figure.

“Because average hourly earnings are weighted by hours, decreases in hours for these lower-paying industries helped boost the average hourly earnings at the total private level,” McCall said.

That has some analysts skeptical that the jumbo-sized earnings figure will stick.

“You definitely want to take the 0.6% rise in AHE with a large grain of salt,” Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights LLC, said in an email to clients after the release, citing the drop in reported hours worked. “I think we may be in store for some revisions to the AHE data when the February report is released.”

