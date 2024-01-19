(Bloomberg) -- Most Treasury yields reached their highest levels so far this year Friday, with strong economic data further sapping the conviction that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates in March.

While some of the moves faded over the course of the day, short maturity yields that are most sensitive to changes in monetary policy ended at their highest closing levels of the year. The two-year note’s rose about 5 basis points to 4.41%, the highest on a closing basis since Dec. 19.

The next set of auctions of Treasury debt, including two-, five- and seven-year notes, is slated to begin on Tuesday, setting the stage for upward pressure on yields for those segments of the market. Longer-dated yields retreated after hitting year-to-date highs. The benchmark 10-year was little changed at 4.15% in late trading after nearly reaching 4.20%.

William Marshall, head of US interest-rate strategy at BNP Paribas, said the Treasury market has reached levels requiring “validation” from economic data. “The idea that inflation is coming down quickly is quite clearly priced into the market, but that needed support from the activity side of the equation, and we didn’t get that this week.”

The latest yield highs came after the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer sentiment gauge saw its biggest monthly advance since 2005, surpassing all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. While the survey also found that consumers’ inflation expectations ebbing — a potential positive for bonds — the sentiment readings appear to defy forecasts that the Fed’s interest-rate increases over the past two years have brought the economy to the brink of a recession that could force lower rates as soon as March.

Traders, who previously viewed rate cuts as a near certainty, lost faith following the release of stronger-than-expected US December retail sales. The market-implied odds of a quarter-point cut in March ebbed to nearly 40% on Friday, and the total amount of Fed easing priced in for this year dwindled to about 130 basis points.

At the same time, UK and European bond traders have scrapped bold bets on rate cuts by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, based on regional economic data and policymakers’ comments.

Next week’s US economic data include the first estimate of the fourth-quarter growth rate on Jan. 25, which is expected to show deceleration to 2% from 4.9%.

