(Bloomberg) -- Defense giant BAE Systems unveiled a blockbuster acquisition this morning, setting it up to be the largest deal this year by a UK-based company. It will pay $5.6 billion in cash to buy Ball Corp.’s aerospace unit, which manufactures instruments and sensors for everything from space travel to weather forecasting. The deal, which BAE says will boost its margins and earnings in the first year, may also stir investors’ hopes of a uptick in M&A activity during what tends to be a summer lull.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

BAE Systems Plc: The defense giant struck a definitive Stock Purchase Agreement to buy the Ball Aerospace business from Ball Corporation for around $5.6 billion in cash.

The deal will be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024

Rank Group Plc: The leisure and entertainment firm will not pay a full-year dividend after reporting results that missed analysts’ expectations in what it called “generally challenging trading conditions.”

Interestingly, the company’s Mecca bingo halls appear to be a hit with young people, with over 50% of new customers to the venues aged under 35

ITM Power Plc: The Sheffield-based maker of electrolyzers for green hydrogen posted a wider-than-expected Ebitda loss, when it reported its delayed full year results.

The company expects next year’s loss to narrow, guiding an adjusted Ebitda loss in the range of £45m to £55m off the back of growing output and sales

In Westminster

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged his successor Keir Starmer to offer a bolder set of policies to voters as the UK opposition party seeks to return to government after more than a decade out of power. “Labour is too timid,” Corbyn, who was ejected in 2020 from the Parliamentary Labour Party by Starmer, told Bloomberg Radio.

Meanwhile, the UK’s annual renewable energy auction may not include offshore wind for the first time since the system for awarding subsidies began almost a decade ago, posing another potential setback to the government’s net zero targets. With supply bottlenecks and inflation increasing the cost of materials, the funding on offer this year may be too little to attract any bidders. The results will be announced next month.

In Case You Missed It

Britain’s intensifying mortgage crunch is now forcing London’s wealthiest home sellers to agree to discounts or risk deals falling through. The number of price reductions for deals worth £5 million or more almost doubled in the year through July, compared with the same period in 2022, according to a report by researcher LonRes.

On this week’s In the City podcast, Francine Lacqua speaks to senior reporters John Stepek and Jack Sidders, as well as senior property analyst Sue Munden, to decode the market.

Looking Ahead

With earnings season now entering the rear-view mirror, investors are likely to turn their attention to July retail sales from the Office for National Statistics tomorrow at 7 a.m. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 0.6% drop in sales including fuel after the wet weather sapped demand for summer clothing and outdoor activities. That compares with a 0.7% rise the previous month.

