(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc is exploring ways to use defense technologies such as jet-pilot helmets for applications in space, as the UK defense contractor sharpens its focus on commercial opportunities in the burgeoning market.

A potential astronaut helmet would build on the core technology used in jet-fighter headgear the company currently makes, said Nigel Kidd, product director for head-mounted displays at the London-based company.

Space is becoming more of a priority for defense companies as security threats around the world swell. BAE this month agreed to buy Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion to expand its missile, space and munition products. Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn signaled at the time that he may make more acquisitions in the sector.

Striker II Helmet Mounted Displays, launched in 2014, are currently used as a prototype for fighter pilots flying Typhoon and Gripen jets. The helmet is a step up from Striker I because it provides pilots with night vision, 3D audio reduction and color symbology to locate enemies and allies.

The global space economy, which stood at $546 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to another 41% over the next five years as commercial space revenue increases, according to a report from the nonprofit Space Foundation.

American companies including ILC Dover, Axiom Space Inc. and Collins Aerospace all supply NASA with spacesuits for spacewalking and exploring the surface of the Moon.

