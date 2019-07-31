BAE Systems Earnings Gain on Increased U.S. Defense Spending

(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc’s first-half profit rose 14% as the British weapons-maker tapped an increase in U.S. defense spending.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization rose to 999 million pounds ($1.2 billion), BAE said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts expected a profit of 936 million pounds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

Honeywell International Inc. said this month that U.S. defense spending was “on fire.” For BAE that translated into a $1 billion increase in orders, helping to support a backlog that’s been shrinking with the fulfillment of deals in the Middle East.

A German ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, BAE’s biggest foreign market after the U.S., poses a threat to contracts to support a fleet of warplanes. The U.K. company said it’s working with the government and industrial partners to meet maintenance obligations.

London-based BAE is accelerating the timetable for delivering Eurofighter and Hawk aircraft to Qatar. That will help keep net debt broadly unchanged in 2019 versus December 2018, a “slight improvement” from the previous guidance, the company said.

Market Reaction

Shares of BAE have gained 18% this year, giving Europe’s biggest defense company a market value of 17.4 billion pounds.

First-half revenue gained 6.8% to 9.42 billion pounds.

