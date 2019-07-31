6h ago
BAE Systems Earnings Gain on Increased U.S. Defense Spending
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc’s first-half profit rose 14% as the British weapons-maker tapped an increase in U.S. defense spending.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization rose to 999 million pounds ($1.2 billion), BAE said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts expected a profit of 936 million pounds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Honeywell International Inc. said this month that U.S. defense spending was “on fire.” For BAE that translated into a $1 billion increase in orders, helping to support a backlog that’s been shrinking with the fulfillment of deals in the Middle East.
- A German ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia, BAE’s biggest foreign market after the U.S., poses a threat to contracts to support a fleet of warplanes. The U.K. company said it’s working with the government and industrial partners to meet maintenance obligations.
- London-based BAE is accelerating the timetable for delivering Eurofighter and Hawk aircraft to Qatar. That will help keep net debt broadly unchanged in 2019 versus December 2018, a “slight improvement” from the previous guidance, the company said.
Market Reaction
- Shares of BAE have gained 18% this year, giving Europe’s biggest defense company a market value of 17.4 billion pounds.
- First-half revenue gained 6.8% to 9.42 billion pounds.
